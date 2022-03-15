ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Freddie Gibbs Thinks Jussie Smollett Should Get Jail Time ‘Like Bitches That Fake Rape’

By Trent Fitzgerald
B93
B93
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Freddie Gibbs recently shared his thoughts on actor Jussie Smollett's case. The Indiana rapper believes the former Empire star deserved jail time for faking a hate crime just "like bitches that fake rape." In a video interview with TMZ, which premiered on their YouTube channel on Tuesday (March 15),...

b93.net

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Jussie Smollett LEAVES Chicago jail flanked by bodyguards just six days after he was sentenced to 150 days for faking hate crime: Judge ruled he should remain free during appeal and set bond at $150,000

Disgraced 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett has been released from jail after just six days behind bars so he can appeal his conviction for faking a hate crime - with his lawyer saying the 39-year-old was refusing food behind bars, and had 'nearly given up'. Smollett did not speak as he...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Inside Jussie Smollett’s terrifying new prison home

Jussie Smollett’s new digs are actually pretty terrifying — as one would expect from a prison. The Cook County Jail where the “Empire” actor will spend the next 150 days has faced hundreds of lawsuits over the years, with inmates alleging overcrowding, violent treatment and not enough protection against other inmates. In the past few months alone, a person behind bars accused the jail of forcing him to share a cell with someone who had tested positive for the coronavirus. And in a different lawsuit filed earlier this year that was obtained by The Post, another inmate accused corrections officers of using “excessive...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
Ok Magazine

Top L.A. Attorney Mike Emrani Believes Alec Baldwin Should Have 'Stayed Quiet' Following 'Rust' Shooting, Dubs ABC Sit-Down A 'Mistake'

Alec Baldwin may have made the wrong move by sitting down with ABC to discuss the tragic Rust shooting. Top Los Angeles based attorney Mike Emrani exclusively spoke to OK! to break down the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed in October 2021 when the actor, 63, allegedly fired a prop gun that was accidentally loaded with live rounds of ammunition during filming.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Jussie Smollett Cries as Family Pleads With Judge to Not Give Him Jail Time for 2019 Hate Crime Hoax

Jussie Smollett became overcome with emotion during his sentencing hearing for his 2019 hate crime hoax case. The former Empire star is facing three years in prison after he was found guilty on five of six counts of disorderly conduct, a Class 4 felony, for falsely reporting a hate crime to the police. His sentencing, which is taking place in real time on Thursday, Mar. 10, featured testimony from family and friends who are asking that he not serve any jail time. In Jan. 2019, Smollett alleged he was beaten and had bleach thrown on him by two white attackers screaming "MAGA country." It was later discovered that Smollett allegedly orchestrated the attack and paid two Nigerian brothers $3,500 to act it out. The motivation was allegedly Smollett being upset over hate mail he was reportedly sent to the set of his FOX drama series that he felt the network executives didn't take seriously.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddie Gibbs
Person
Jussie Smollett
The Independent

What was Empire star Jussie Smollett convicted of over hoax hate crime attack?

Former Empire actor Jussie Smollett returns to court in Chicago for sentencing on Thursday following his conviction for lying to city police about a racist and homophobic attack he claimed to have suffered in 2019 but which he actually staged and orchestrated himself.Smollett, who is expected to continue to deny his role in the hoax hate crime, faces up to three years in prison for each of the five felony counts of disorderly conduct – the charge filed for lying to police – of which he was convicted. He was acquitted on a sixth count.Because Smollett does not have...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Jussie Smollett To Be Released From Jail, 6 Days After Being Locked Up

Jussie Smollett will be a free man once again, at least while he's fighting to overturn his guilty verdict in the hoax attack. The higher court ruled the 39-year-old former Empire actor will be released from Cook County Jail during his appeal process. There are a few strings that come...
CELEBRITIES
WBEZ

A judge denies a motion to dismiss Jussie Smollett’s conviction

A motion to dismiss the conviction of actor Jussie Smollett for lying to Chicago police about a racist and homophobic attack he staged himself was denied Thursday. Cook County Judge James Linn’s ruling upheld the jury’s verdict from December that found Smollett, who is Black and gay, guilty of five felony counts of disorderly conduct. He was acquitted on a sixth count.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Hate Crime#Tmz#Capitol
Seattle Times

Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail in fake attack

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge sentenced Jussie Smollett to 150 days in jail Thursday, branding the Black and gay actor a narcissistic charlatan for staging a hate crime against himself to grab the limelight while the nation struggled with wrenching issues of racial injustice. Smollett responded by defiantly maintaining his innocence and suggesting he could be killed in jail.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Teen Mom 2' Star's Mother Is Headed to Jail

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline's mom has found herself in the midst of a serious situation. The Sun reported that Cline's mother Christy Smith is headed to jail after accepting a plea deal for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. As a result of her plea deal, Smith will spend 90 days in prison.
CELEBRITIES
B93

Mase Returns With Apparent Diddy Diss Track ‘Oracle 2 – Standing on Bodies’

Mase is back with a new track and it appears he's taking aim at Diddy. Yesterday (March 15), Mase dropped a song titled "Oracle 2: Standing on Bodies," which serves as an apparent sequel to his 2017 Cam'ron diss "The Oracle." While Mase doesn't name Diddy on the track, there are quite a few bars that definitely seem directed at the Bad Boy Records founder.
MUSIC
B93

B93

Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
761K+
Views
ABOUT

B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://b93.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy