Freddie Gibbs Thinks Jussie Smollett Should Get Jail Time ‘Like Bitches That Fake Rape’

Jussie Smollett became overcome with emotion during his sentencing hearing for his 2019 hate crime hoax case. The former Empire star is facing three years in prison after he was found guilty on five of six counts of disorderly conduct, a Class 4 felony, for falsely reporting a hate crime to the police. His sentencing, which is taking place in real time on Thursday, Mar. 10, featured testimony from family and friends who are asking that he not serve any jail time. In Jan. 2019, Smollett alleged he was beaten and had bleach thrown on him by two white attackers screaming "MAGA country." It was later discovered that Smollett allegedly orchestrated the attack and paid two Nigerian brothers $3,500 to act it out. The motivation was allegedly Smollett being upset over hate mail he was reportedly sent to the set of his FOX drama series that he felt the network executives didn't take seriously.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO