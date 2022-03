Here's the best you can do to get the Genshin character you want without gambling your savings. Genshin Impact is one of the most successful games ever, and a big part of its success is due to its ensemble of characters with different movesets and abilities you can play as and choose to add to your own personal team. However, the only way to get characters in Genshin Impact is by gambling. You don't have to spend any real money, but even if you're a free-to-play player, you're going to spend in-game currency to get random chances at getting a character. That's how the system works.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO