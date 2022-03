A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Nicholas Kristof said something prophetic on last Sunday's "Reliable Sources" telecast: "I'm not sure people fully appreciate -- it is the photographers and the TV journalists and video journalists who take so much of the risk" in war zones. "Those of us who have a notebook can hang back a little bit," he said, but photographers "show so much raw courage."

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 3 DAYS AGO