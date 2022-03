Nicolas Cage has played many eccentrics and oddballs in his long and glorious career. So really he’s the only many who could play his next role: Nicolas Cage. In The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Cage plays a fictional version of himself: A Oscar-winning actor who’s fallen out of favor in Hollywood and is reduced to taking any job he can get. When he’s hired to visit a billionaire (The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal) on his birthday, he inadvertently steps into the middle of.an important CIA mission. Then Nic Cage the movie action hero must become Nic Cage, real man of action.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO