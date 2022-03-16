ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Six Nations 2022 final day permutations: Where can France, Ireland, England, Scotland, Wales, Italy finish?

By Michael Cantillon
SkySports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrance and Ireland remain in the title mix, while each of England, Scotland and Wales could finish as high as third or as low as fifth in the standings. Read through all the permutations below... 2022 Six Nations standings. Team W D L SD BP P. France 4 0...

www.skysports.com

Comments / 0

