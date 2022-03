Workers in one state are set to get bonus check payments of up to $1,500, paid for with stimulus funds from President Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan legislation. The state is Alabama, and the workers are child care employees in the state who officials want to incentivize as part of a recruitment and retention strategy. That’s because the child care industry, like many in the wake of the Covid pandemic, has confronted a staffing shortage. Not just in Alabama, but nationwide. These bonus checks also come at a time when the possibility of more broad-based stimulus payments has dried up.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 25 DAYS AGO