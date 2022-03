The Dallas Cowboys were fully expecting to have a deal with defensive end Randy Gregory completed this offseason, but in a last-minute change of heart, Gregory bolted for Denver. Well, with Cowboys fans up in arms after getting burnt by the 29-year-old, Gregory’s latest social media activity seems to shine some light on his decision to join the Broncos. Gregory liked a tweet from Patrik Walker, indicating that the Cowboys’ offer simply didn’t match up to that of other teams.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO