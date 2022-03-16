ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News’ Benjamin Hall evacuated from Ukraine after 2 colleagues killed

By Ariel Zilber
New York Post
 5 days ago

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall, who was shot and seriously wounded just outside Kyiv while reporting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Monday, has been evacuated from the country, according to the network.

Hall was inside a vehicle alongside cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski, 55, and a Ukrainian fixer, journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova, 24 , when their car came under attack in Horenka.

Fox News announced Tuesday that Zakrzewski and Kuvshynova died of their wounds.

FNC CEO Suzanne Scott provided staffers with an update on Hall’s condition Wednesday, writing in a memo: “He is now safe and out of Ukraine.”

“Ben is alert and in good spirits,” Scott wrote. “He is being treated with the best possible care in the world and we are in close contact with his wife and family.”

Zakrzewski was a seasoned conflict photographer, having worked for Fox in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.

“He was profoundly committed to telling the story and his bravery, professionalism and work ethic were renowned among journalists at every media outlet,” Scott said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10eSy3_0egrPVvU00 Benjamin Hall, the Fox News reporter who was seriously wounded on Monday while reporting from just outside Kyiv, has been evacuated from Ukraine, the network said.Fox News Channel

Amy Kellogg, Fox’s senior foreign affairs correspondent, told The Post on Tuesday, “Pierre was universally loved.”

She said she worked closely with Zakrzewski for about 15 years as a foreign correspondent.

“I was with him in a lot of hot spots. He was never a cowboy — he always took lots of precautions,” she said.

“He loved what he did more than anyone I’ve ever met.

“He was a knight, he was a gentleman, he was a prince” who “never got hardened” by what he saw in his work, Kellogg said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46g3lP_0egrPVvU00
Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski, 55, was killed in the attack.Fox News

She said her phone has been ringing “non-stop” since news broke of the photographer’s death, with both colleagues and subjects whom Zakrzewski had photographed calling to express their sorrow.

“We’re all really devastated,” she said.

Kellogg added that Zakrzewski and Hall were “extremely close.”

Zakrzewski helped Afghans who worked for Fox News during the US military campaign in Afghanistan escape the country after the Taliban overran the American-backed government, Scott said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fXIfA_0egrPVvU00
Zakrzewski had previously worked with Fox in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria.Fox News

“Last year he played a key role in getting our Afghan freelance associates and their families out of the country after the US withdrawal,” Scott wrote.

Kuvshynova was serving as a consultant for Fox News at the time, helping reporters navigate the Kyiv region, gather information and connect with sources, Scott said.

“Several of our correspondents and producers spent long days with her reporting the news and got to know her personally,” Scott said. “[They described] her as hard-working, funny, kind and brave.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z9B8q_0egrPVvU00
Zakrzewski’s death was announced in a memo to Fox News employees on Tuesday.Fox News

Jennifer Griffin, FNC’s chief Pentagon correspondent, paid tribute to Kuvshynova and Zakrzewski on Tuesday.

“The loss and pain we feel is enormous, but if ever there were a time that the world needed journalists, reporters risking their lives to tell these stories, to tell the truth, it’s now,” Griffin said.

“Without a free press, the autocrats win. We will redouble our efforts to honor these colleagues and all reporters in harm’s way tonight.”

The journalists’ deaths come days after award-winning journalist and former New York Times contributor Brent Renaud, 51, was killed by Russian forces near Kyiv while sitting in his vehicle after passing through a checkpoint.

