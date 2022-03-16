ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk changes Twitter name to ‘Elona’ in spat with Putin crony Kadyrov

By Thomas Barrabi
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

Elon Musk’s feud with the Kremlin took another strange turn this week after the billionaire changed his Twitter name to “Elona” following a taunt by Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov.

Kadyrov, the head of the Chechen Republic, slammed Musk following the billionaire’s tongue-in-cheek suggestion that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin should engage in “single combat.”

A close Putin ally, Kadyrov responded with a lengthy post in which he referred to Musk as “gentle (effeminate) Elona” and invited him to train with Chechen special forces to prepare for the fight.

Kadyrov said Musk would return from the trip a “completely different person.” Musk responded by sharing a translation of Kadyrov’s post and declining the training offer.

“Thank you for the offer, but such excellent training would give me too much of an advantage. If he is afraid to fight, I will agree to use only my left hand and I am not even left-handed,” Musk tweeted, signing off his post with the name “Elona.”

Thank you for the offer, but such excellent training would give me too much of an advantage.

If he is afraid to fight, I will agree to use only my left hand and I am not even left-handed.

Elona

The Tesla founder also changed his Twitter display name to reflect Kadyrov’s taunt.

Musk initially challenged Putin to a fight earlier this week as Russia escalated its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, tweeting “stakes are Ukraine.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JiyPD_0egrPSHJ00 Elon Musk changed his Twitter name to “Elona” after taunts from Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov.Twitter/@elonmusk https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04LqRi_0egrPSHJ00
Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov called Musk “Elona” in a post ripping his challenge to Putin. Getty Images

Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, tweeted in response to Musk , referring to him as a “little devil.”

“Compete with me weakling; it would only be a waste of time. Overtake my brother first,” Rogozin said.

Musk has tweeted about the fight several times since he initially made the challenge. In one post, Musk shared a meme of himself using a Boring Company flamethrower alongside an altered image of a shirtless Putin riding a bear.

“He can even bring his bear,” Musk wrote.

He can even bring his bear

— Elona Musk (@elonmusk) March 15, 2022
While Musk has poked fun at Russian officials on Twitter, he has played a serious role in assisting Ukraine during the invasion. SpaceX provided Starlink internet to Ukrainians to address concerns that the populace could lose access during the hostilities.

Musk also issued a warning for Ukrainians to be careful when using the service because the Russian military was likely to target satellite signals with strikes.

Daily Mail

Putin 'agrees to meet Zelensky': Russian President 'is ready to talk' with Ukrainian leader after he accused his troops of war crimes – as his deputy PM refuses to give up territory

Vladimir Putin has reportedly 'finally agreed' to meet in person with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for peace talks. The Russian tyrant will allegedly meet Zelensky 'at some point', the Express reported, after the Ukrainian leader accused Russia of 'war crimes' amid the bombing of an art school and theatre in Mariupol where civilians were sheltering.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'We don't care if he never comes back': Neighbours accuse Putin's propagandist-in-chief of 'hypocrisy' after he moaned about having his Lake Como mansion stripped from him while he rants against the West

A wealthy Russian TV host who moaned that he could lose his two Lake Como holiday homes due to sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine has been accused of ‘arrogant hypocrisy’ by some of his Italian neighbours. Vladimir Soloviev, 58, who is regarded as a propagandist for Vladimir...
CELEBRITIES
