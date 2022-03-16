The global fight over chips is only going to get worse

There is a new season in Fortnite . This is Chapter 3: Season 2 and is called Resistance . As happens every time Epic Games releases an update to its popular video game, a horde of fans rush to try it out. This time the special guest is Dr. Strange , a popular wizard from the Marvel universe, but that's not really relevant. Along with the arrival of the new season, the development company announced that it will send humanitarian support to people affected by the conflict in Ukraine . Through a statement, the company explained that “it will allocate all Fortnite profits corresponding to the period between March 20 and April 3, 2022 as humanitarian aid for those people affected by the war in Ukraine. In order to contribute to the cause and so that the people of Ukraine receive more help, Xbox will also use its net profits obtained from Fortnite during this period.

