ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Alumni: The Longhorns most famous graduates and attendees

By Patrick Conn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LCVGa_0egrOYBM00

When it comes to the Texas Longhorns and the Burnt Orange, there have been plenty of high-profile athletes such as Cat Osterman, Vince Young, Ricky Williams, and Huston Street.

However, it isn’t only the athletes as far as the most notable alumni and attendees at UT. The list of famous graduates includes a pair of First Lady’s, actors, singers, and astronauts.

There might not be a bigger name when it comes to the Longhorns than the Minister of Culture, Matthew McConaughey. He can be seen at sporting events, on the set of College Gameday, and even in his film class on the Forty Acres.

We comprised a list of the 15 most famous attendees and graduates of the University of Texas.

Matthew McConaughey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1feIiD_0egrOYBM00
Tim Warner/Getty Images

Graduation Year: 1993

Degree: Bachelor of Science in Radio-Television-Film

Neil deGrasse Tyson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hdlJu_0egrOYBM00
Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY

Graduation Year: 1985

Degree: Masters of Arts in Astronomy

Farrah Fawcett

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iJrcK_0egrOYBM00
George Gongora/Caller-Times file, Corpus Christi Caller Times via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Attendance Dates: 1965 to 1968

Degree: Bachelors of Science in Microbiology (Withdrew prior to graduation)

Jon Hamm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GmAz4_0egrOYBM00
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Attendance Dates: 1989 to 1990

Transferred to Missouri

Lady Bird Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DqhiF_0egrOYBM00
El Paso Times

Graduation Year: 1934

Degree: Bachelor of Arts in History (1933), Bachelor of Arts in Journalism (1934)

Janis Joplin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AT4iC_0egrOYBM00
Jimmy Ellis / The Tennessean, The Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Jayne Mansfield

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ufqJy_0egrOYBM00
AFP via Getty Images

Owen Wilson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HFQqa_0egrOYBM00
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Laura Bush

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08buFf_0egrOYBM00
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Graduation Year: 1973

Degree: Master of Science in Library Science

Robert Crippen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OEbUs_0egrOYBM00
AFP via Getty Images

Graduation Year: 1960

Degree: Bachelor of Science

Renée Zellweger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iK9BI_0egrOYBM00
Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY, USA TODAY via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Graduation Year: 1992

Degree: Bachelors of Arts in English

Troy Coleman III

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WRsD8_0egrOYBM00
George Walker IV/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK

Graduation Date: 1993

Degree: Bachelor of Arts

Earl Campbell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yyQhb_0egrOYBM00
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hpfCO_0egrOYBM00
Brett Deering/Getty Images

Roger Clemens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rh0N9_0egrOYBM00
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 1

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

March Madness: Friday's best NCAA Tournament first-round upset picks and predictions

The first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is halfway done and there were plenty of upsets Thursday. We’re down to 48 teams and by the time the dust clears Friday, we’ll be down to 32 teams standing for the national title. But the big question is, which teams will join No. 15 Saint Peter’s and No. 13 Richmond in posting first-round upsets.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

87K+
Followers
134K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy