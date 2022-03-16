Texas Alumni: The Longhorns most famous graduates and attendees

When it comes to the Texas Longhorns and the Burnt Orange, there have been plenty of high-profile athletes such as Cat Osterman, Vince Young, Ricky Williams, and Huston Street.

However, it isn’t only the athletes as far as the most notable alumni and attendees at UT. The list of famous graduates includes a pair of First Lady’s, actors, singers, and astronauts.

There might not be a bigger name when it comes to the Longhorns than the Minister of Culture, Matthew McConaughey. He can be seen at sporting events, on the set of College Gameday, and even in his film class on the Forty Acres.

We comprised a list of the 15 most famous attendees and graduates of the University of Texas.

Matthew McConaughey

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Graduation Year: 1993

Degree: Bachelor of Science in Radio-Television-Film

Neil deGrasse Tyson

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY

Graduation Year: 1985

Degree: Masters of Arts in Astronomy

Farrah Fawcett

George Gongora/Caller-Times file, Corpus Christi Caller Times via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Attendance Dates: 1965 to 1968

Degree: Bachelors of Science in Microbiology (Withdrew prior to graduation)

Jon Hamm

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Attendance Dates: 1989 to 1990

Transferred to Missouri

Lady Bird Johnson

El Paso Times

Graduation Year: 1934

Degree: Bachelor of Arts in History (1933), Bachelor of Arts in Journalism (1934)

Janis Joplin

Jimmy Ellis / The Tennessean, The Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Jayne Mansfield

AFP via Getty Images

Owen Wilson

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Laura Bush

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Graduation Year: 1973

Degree: Master of Science in Library Science

Robert Crippen

AFP via Getty Images

Graduation Year: 1960

Degree: Bachelor of Science

Renée Zellweger

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY, USA TODAY via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Graduation Year: 1992

Degree: Bachelors of Arts in English

Troy Coleman III

George Walker IV/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK

Graduation Date: 1993

Degree: Bachelor of Arts

Earl Campbell

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant

Brett Deering/Getty Images

Roger Clemens