THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) – A gun was fired and nobody was hit during an officer-involved shooting in Thousand Oaks Saturday. It happened around 5 a.m. in the 3000 block of Rollings Avenue. The suspects are on the loose and have not been identified. There is an active investigation into the case. The cause of the shooting has not been released. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)

THOUSAND OAKS, CA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO