Official Images of the CLOT x Nike Flux Dunk

While scrolling through TikTok one night, I came across a video of a woman showing off a new pair of jeans she'd just bought — which just so happened to be a dupe for a very expensive pair of jeans I'd been eyeing for the past few months. The dupe looked just as good as the original, and when I clicked the link and found they were from Target and only $22, I was shocked. I saw that the jeans had more than 100 five-star reviews, so I added them to my cart immediately. Ever since I got them in the mail, I've been wearing Wild Fable's Super-High Rise Straight Jeans ($22) nonstop.

APPAREL ・ 14 DAYS AGO