Caolan Boyd-Munce: Middlesbrough player earns first NI senior call-up after Matty Kennedy is ruled out

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMiddlesbrough's Caolan Boyd-Munce has been handed his first Northern Ireland senior call-up after injured Matty Kennedy pulled out of the friendlies against Luxembourg and Hungary. Boyd-Munce, 22, has made 19...

