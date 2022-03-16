Human error said cause of Playa del Carmen hotel gas explosion

Juan Trevino, more commonly known as El Huevo or “The Egg,” the suspected leader of a notorious drug cartel, has been deported to the United States by Mexican authorities. El Huevo’s arrest incited a number of armed attacks by the Northwestern Cartel against 22 military holds, 16 road blockades, and a U.S. consulate in Nuevo Laredo, one of the most violent parts of the country. Mexican authorities called in more than 700 military personnel to secure Nuevo Laredo. El Huevo has ties to the founders of the Los Zetas cartel, whose former leader, Heriberto Lazcano, aka “El Lazca,” was killed in October 2012 by soldiers in Mexico. “It was a blow to one of the most important criminal organizations in the northeast of the country, with influence in at least five states and operations in the United States,” Rosa Rodriguez, Mexico's secretary of security, said.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO