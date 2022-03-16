ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Human error said cause of Playa del Carmen hotel gas explosion

By Playa del Carmen News
riviera-maya-news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlaya del Carmen, Q.R. — After an investigation, Civil Protection has released the official cause of the hotel restaurant gas explosion that killed two. In a statement, the agency of Solidaridad reported human error as...

www.riviera-maya-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Kidnapped American woman among 15 people rescued from stash house in Mexico where migrants were being held by smugglers

An American female kidnapping victim was among 15 people who were recently rescued by the Mexican military in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas. The operation came about after the U.S. Border Patrol Patrol’s Laredo Sector Foreign Operation Branch reached out to the FBI after the agency learned that a woman was being held against her own will at a house in the border city of Nuevo Laredo.
PUBLIC SAFETY
San Bernardino County Sun

Mexico deports border hit-man gang leader to US

MEXICO CITY — Mexico deported the alleged leader of a bloodthirsty gang of border hit men Tuesday, one day after his arrest caused retaliatory shooting and burnings that closed U.S. border crossings and a U.S. consulate. Ricardo Mejia, Mexico’s assistant secretary of public safety, said suspected drug gang leader...
LAREDO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Explosion#Gas Tank#Fge
US News and World Report

British Businessman Victim of Execution-Style Hit in Mexican Tourist Zone

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -A British businessman living in Mexico was killed in front of his teenage daughter by gunmen who opened fire on his car near the popular tourist destination Playa del Carmen, according to a state government source and local media. The victim of the deadly attack on Saturday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

U.S. consulate and Mexican military buildings are attacked after arrest of cartel leader wanted in the United States for drug trafficking and money laundering

The United States consulate building and Mexican military facilities were hit by gunfire and vehicles were set on fire on highway roads after security forces arrested a cartel leader in the northern Mexico border town of Nuevo Laredo. Northeast Cartel leader Juan Gerardo Treviño, who was wanted by U.S. and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman found dead in car truck in Tijuana after family say she vanished on Valentine’s date with American man

A Mexican woman who allegedly vanished after going on a Valentine’s Day date with an American man has been found dead in the trunk of her car in Tijuana.Elizabeth Martínez Cigarroa, 25, was reported missing on 14 February after going to meet the mystery man at a beachside bar, her family say.Three days later, her lifeless body was found lying in the foetal position in the back of her white Jeep Liberty in the north of the city.According to a forensics report, Ms Martínez had suffered multiple blows to her face and head. Her family told police it was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Mexico Reports 2 Migrant Children Found Dead In Rio Grande

Immigration authorities in Mexico reported Thursday the bodies of two children, apparently migrants, have been found in the waters of the Rio Grande. The National Immigration Institute said the U.S. Border Patrol reported recovering the body of a girl who had been reported missing in the river on March 4.
DEL RIO, TX
BBC

Man jailed over Mersham beer festival toilet rape

A man has been jailed for the rape of a woman in a portable toilet at a Kent beer festival. Parrie Jacob, 24, of Herons Way in Hythe, attacked the woman at the event in Mersham in July 2019. He had tried to kiss her at the event, before she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Mexican border shootings close US crossing after capo arrest

Gunfire and burning vehicles in the Mexican border city of Nuevo Laredo led U.S. officials to close the U.S. consulate there and briefly shut down close border crossings Monday. The gunfire erupted late Sunday after the arrest of a leader of one faction of the Northeast Cartel, the successor group...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Notorious Mexican Cartel Leader El Huevo Deported to the U.S.

Juan Trevino, more commonly known as El Huevo or “The Egg,” the suspected leader of a notorious drug cartel, has been deported to the United States by Mexican authorities. El Huevo’s arrest incited a number of armed attacks by the Northwestern Cartel against 22 military holds, 16 road blockades, and a U.S. consulate in Nuevo Laredo, one of the most violent parts of the country. Mexican authorities called in more than 700 military personnel to secure Nuevo Laredo. El Huevo has ties to the founders of the Los Zetas cartel, whose former leader, Heriberto Lazcano, aka “El Lazca,” was killed in October 2012 by soldiers in Mexico. “It was a blow to one of the most important criminal organizations in the northeast of the country, with influence in at least five states and operations in the United States,” Rosa Rodriguez, Mexico's secretary of security, said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
PC Gamer

Russian warehouse heist of $38,000 in GPUs ends badly for thieves

Three workers at Wildberries, a Russian online retailer, gingerly made off with nearly $38,000 worth of Geforce RTX 3070 Ti video cards from one of its warehouses, according to Mash via videocardz. The trio was later apprehended after a pawn shop owner suspected that the goods they were trying to unload were stolen and called the police.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy