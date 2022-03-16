ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pundit ripped for criticizing Zelensky's attire for address

By Judy Kurtz
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
A pundit is facing fierce backlash for knocking Volodymyr Zelensky’s casual look during the Ukrainian president’s wartime address to Congress.

Peter Schiff, a former GOP Senate candidate in Connecticut and chief economist at Euro Pacific Capital, wrote Wednesday following Zelensky’s impassioned plea to lawmakers that he understood “times are hard” but questioned the Ukraine leader’s choice of appearing in an army-green T-shirt.

Zelensky was speaking from Kyiv, which is under bombardment by the Russian military. He has frequently worn the army-green shirt in a series of appearances, including while speaking to other foreign governments.

Schiff faced intense blowback for the remark, with critics dubbing it one of his “worst all time takes.”

“The guy is in the middle of a war zone ducking mortars, Peter, he's not going to be rolling around his garment rack with him,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another user responded, “Unfortunately the Kyiv Men’s Warehouse was closed for bombing repairs.”

Schiff appeared to double down on his remarks following the criticism, suggesting Zelensky could have opted for a collared shirt.

Zelensky has often been seen sporting T-shirts and hoodies as he’s won widespread praise for his response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that began last month.

Natalie Loomis
5d ago

President Zelensky is an amazing man and his attire is perfect for his situation....May God continue to bless President Zelensky and his country 🙏🏼 💙 🇺🇦 💛 🙏🏾

Andrea Cowan
5d ago

That’s pretty low his country is under siege and they are talking about that. Also he stayed with his people instead of running away! How many politicians would do that here!??

Marvin Moser
5d ago

Guess the guy is more concerned about his clothes then the topic......Schiff needs to go back to the mall....and NEVER hold a government position

Washington Post

Fox News’s Jennifer Griffin fully loses her patience with Fox’s Ukraine punditry

Among the many times in which punditry can go very wrong, few rank as high as wartime. And nothing demonstrates that better than some corners of Fox News right now. Tucker Carlson has spent years suggesting maybe Vladimir Putin isn’t a bad guy. Several of its hosts wagered that the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine was manufactured to distract from the Biden administration’s domestic political issues — right before Russia actually invaded. A number of its pundits and hosts have seen their statements on issues like sanctions contradicted by the network’s actual reporting on the situation.
POLITICS
MSNBC

Hayes: Putin's biggest fear may be the one thing he can't lie about

Chris Hayes on the “stunning” number of estimated Russian casualties in just two weeks: “This might be one of the things that Vladimir Putin fears most. Because no amount of propaganda, no amount of state media can lie to you about whether your son is dead or alive.”March 10, 2022.
POLITICS
