Pundit ripped for criticizing Zelensky's attire for address

A pundit is facing fierce backlash for knocking Volodymyr Zelensky’s casual look during the Ukrainian president’s wartime address to Congress.

Peter Schiff, a former GOP Senate candidate in Connecticut and chief economist at Euro Pacific Capital, wrote Wednesday following Zelensky’s impassioned plea to lawmakers that he understood “times are hard” but questioned the Ukraine leader’s choice of appearing in an army-green T-shirt.

Zelensky was speaking from Kyiv, which is under bombardment by the Russian military. He has frequently worn the army-green shirt in a series of appearances, including while speaking to other foreign governments.

Schiff faced intense blowback for the remark, with critics dubbing it one of his “worst all time takes.”

“The guy is in the middle of a war zone ducking mortars, Peter, he's not going to be rolling around his garment rack with him,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another user responded, “Unfortunately the Kyiv Men’s Warehouse was closed for bombing repairs.”

Schiff appeared to double down on his remarks following the criticism, suggesting Zelensky could have opted for a collared shirt.

Zelensky has often been seen sporting T-shirts and hoodies as he’s won widespread praise for his response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that began last month.