BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The price of gas is taking a toll on drivers—especially those who drive for a living. “I was spending $1,200 a month on gas for my car before the gas hike,” a local Uber driver who did not want to be identified told WJZ. The uptick in gas prices over the war Russia is waging on Ukraine is taking a toll on drivers who make their living behind the wheel. “Now I’m $1,500 a month,” the Uber driver said. “That’s a mortgage payment or rent payment.” The unnamed Uber driver said he drives six to seven days a week and pays...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 13 DAYS AGO