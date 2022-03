OLD WASHINGTON — Buckeye Trail returns six starters from a 2021 team that nearly knocked off No. 3 seeded Harrison Central to advance to the district tournament last spring. Trail led early, only to fall 8-7. A big reason for the team’s success the last few seasons, pitcher Sidney Beaver, has picked up her diploma, along with Aliza Bates. Third baseman Gracie Roe opted not to come out, so the Warriors will be without her glove and...

OLD WASHINGTON, OH ・ 13 MINUTES AGO