Engineering products that are meant to live and be used in the great outdoors have been a reoccurring pattern for Bodega in 2022 thus far. In this early half of the year, the streetwear stalwart has delivered a camping collection with Helinox and a nature-focused apparel collection with 18 East, and now it’ll be expanding upon this narrative with a two-pronged collaboration with HOKA ONE ONE. Both parties have joined forces to shine a light on the Kaha Low GTX and ORA Recovery Slide, giving its consumers the opportunity to add one pair for exploration and one pair for lounging to their rotations.

