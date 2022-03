ROCKWALL, Texas – The Rockwall Economic Development Corporation (REDC) welcomes Rockwall residents Kayne Pierce and Darren Shue to serve on the Board of Directors for the organization. Pierce was appointed by City Council in December to replace Rick Carroll, whose term expired in December 2021. Shue was appointed in February to fill an unexpired term following Craig Renfro’s departure from the Board.

ROCKWALL, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO