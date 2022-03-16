Britney Spears wants to be ‘feared’: ‘Being nice got me taken advantage of’

Britney Spears would rather be “feared” than “loved.”

The “Toxic” singer wrote on Instagram Tuesday that she does not want anybody’s sympathy after the end of her conservatorship .

“Don’t ever pity me … I don’t want to be loved … I want to be feared !!! Being loved and being nice got me taken advantage of …… so take your pity and go f–k yourselves,” she captioned photos of herself in a black off-the-shoulder crop top with a matching skirt.

Spears, 41, shared that her recent trip to Las Vegas, where she used to perform her “Piece of Me” residency while under her father Jamie’s control, gave her “a whole new perspective on what it means to live.”

“The only thing I’ve known when I used to go to Vegas was hour long meet and greets with 40 people every night getting the worst pics of me 😬 and then a two hour show 💃🏼,” she wrote.

Spears reflected on her “Piece of Me” residency in Las Vegas, which ran from 2013 to 2017.britneyspears/Instagram

This isn’t the first time the Grammy winner spoke candidly about her residency, having revealed last August that she only went out twice during the entire four-year run.

“I was thinking about when I did shows in Vegas … the four years I was there I went out only two times !!!! Unfortunately I’m not lying,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

She also posed in a multicolored plaid crop top with jeans.britneyspears/Instagram

After nearly 14 years, Los Angeles Judge Brenda Penny dissolved Spears’ conservatorship in November 2021, giving the pop star freedom in her personal life and control of her multimillion-dollar estate again.

She took to Instagram soon after the ruling, declaring it was the “best day ever.”

“Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!!” Spears wrote, adding the new hashtag “#FreedBritney” after fans posted “#FreeBritney” for months.

Spears’ latest post comes a few months after her conservatorship ended.britneyspears/Instagram

Her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, called the day “monumental” for Spears, adding, “I’m so proud of her. … I thank her for her courage and poise and power.”

The conservatorship was put in place in February 2008 following Spears’ public breakdown.

The New York Times’ “Framing Britney Spears” documentary, which premiered in February 2021, spotlighted the severe media scrutiny that had contributed to her downfall and began the push to end her conservatorship.