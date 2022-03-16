ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Britney Spears wants to be ‘feared’: ‘Being nice got me taken advantage of’

By Emily Selleck
Page Six
Page Six
 5 days ago

Britney Spears would rather be “feared” than “loved.”

The “Toxic” singer wrote on Instagram Tuesday that she does not want anybody’s sympathy after the end of her conservatorship .

“Don’t ever pity me … I don’t want to be loved … I want to be feared !!! Being loved and being nice got me taken advantage of …… so take your pity and go f–k yourselves,” she captioned photos of herself in a black off-the-shoulder crop top with a matching skirt.

Spears, 41, shared that her recent trip to Las Vegas, where she used to perform her “Piece of Me” residency while under her father Jamie’s control, gave her “a whole new perspective on what it means to live.”

“The only thing I’ve known when I used to go to Vegas was hour long meet and greets with 40 people every night getting the worst pics of me 😬 and then a two hour show 💃🏼,” she wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25jV0a_0egrL1Lf00 Spears reflected on her “Piece of Me” residency in Las Vegas, which ran from 2013 to 2017.britneyspears/Instagram

This isn’t the first time the Grammy winner spoke candidly about her residency, having revealed last August that she only went out twice during the entire four-year run.

“I was thinking about when I did shows in Vegas … the four years I was there I went out only two times !!!! Unfortunately I’m not lying,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nXOYu_0egrL1Lf00 She also posed in a multicolored plaid crop top with jeans.britneyspears/Instagram

After nearly 14 years, Los Angeles Judge Brenda Penny dissolved Spears’ conservatorship in November 2021, giving the pop star freedom in her personal life and control of her multimillion-dollar estate again.

She took to Instagram soon after the ruling, declaring it was the “best day ever.”

“Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!!” Spears wrote, adding the new hashtag “#FreedBritney” after fans posted “#FreeBritney” for months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WzWbJ_0egrL1Lf00 Spears’ latest post comes a few months after her conservatorship ended.britneyspears/Instagram

Her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, called the day “monumental” for Spears, adding, “I’m so proud of her. … I thank her for her courage and poise and power.”

The conservatorship was put in place in February 2008 following Spears’ public breakdown.

The New York Times’ “Framing Britney Spears” documentary, which premiered in February 2021, spotlighted the severe media scrutiny that had contributed to her downfall and began the push to end her conservatorship.

Comments / 5

Related
The Independent

Britney Spears casually returns to Instagram after vanishing from the platform

Britney Spears has returned to Instagram two days after vanishing from the social media site.On Wednesday (16 March), the singer’s account could no longer be found, causing fans on Twitter to share their confusion over Spears’s absence from the platform. However, Spears returned on Friday (18 March), making no comment about the temporary deletion. Her comeback post saw her posing for the camera in a white top with a simple rose emoji caption. Her fans joyfully welcomed her back in the comments section.“Queen of returning unannounced,” wrote one fan. “We missed you queen,” said another. ...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Britney Spears to write tell-all memoir in $15m deal, report says

Britney Spears will reportedly publish a tell-all book as part of a deal said to have reached $15m.The memoir will address her career, her personal life, and her family, Page Six reported on Monday (9 February) citing publishing insiders.According to the publication, Simon & Schuster reached the deal during a bidding war with multiple publishers.The Independent has contacted Simon & Schuster for more information.The report comes three months after Judge Brenda Penny ended the conservatorship that had previously regulated Spears’s life and finances for almost 14 years.Spears’s sister Jamie Lynn Spears published a memoir of her own, titled Things...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
American Songwriter

Britney Spears: “I Want Justice and Won’t Stop Until Something is Done to Those Who Harmed Me”

As Britney Spears frees herself from the conservatorship her father Jaime Spears enacted upon her 13 years ago, the singer is not afraid to speak her mind. Past Instagram posts by the pop star have her condemning her family for putting her through such atrocities as drugging her, not allowing her to make her own decisions, and making her work tirelessly for them throughout her career. Spears has had enough. Her most recent post continues to call her family out but this time, the singer is demanding justice.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus Performer Donny Davis Dead at 43

Donny Davis -- a longtime Vegas impersonator who performed with Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus and Chelsea Handler -- has died ... TMZ has learned. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Donny passed away Tuesday in Las Vegas, where he was found in his hotel room bed. The cause of...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian's new pool pictures have got fans all making the same joke

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to an iconic bikini selfie, and it seems she's got fans talking once again with her latest post. Taking to Insta to share a mini photoshoot from a recent nighttime swim, Kim can be seen posing in a *huge* swimming pool, and fans are all making the same joke about the pics.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Bruce Willis Seeing Red Over Ex Demi Moore Making Nice With Former Beau Ashton Kutcher After He Humiliated Her

Now that Demi Moore is back on good terms with Ashton Kutcher, it’s vexing her other ex Bruce Willis. A source tells OK! the G.I. Jane star, 59 — who dumped Kutcher in 2011 after he cheated on her with a much-younger woman — recently filmed an AT&T Super Bowl commercial with his current wife, Mila Kunis, whom he hooked up with the following year.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pamela Anderson, 54, Stuns In White Dress & Knee High Boots After Divorce From Fifth Husband

Newly-single Pamela Anderson looked gorgeous in her white dress and black boots while on a coffee run in Malibu. In her latest post-divorce outing, Pamela Anderson ran a few errands in Malibu, California on Monday, March 1. The actress was photographed walking back to her car with a cup of coffee, after shopping at a few stores in the area. Pamela looked gorgeous in a sleeveless white dress, which highlighted her skinny figure, and knee-high black boots. She sported a pair of sunglasses over her signature blonde hair.
MALIBU, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Britneyspears
TODAY.com

Gus is 1! See how Mandy Moore and husband celebrated their son’s birthday

Mandy Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, shared a series of sweet photos and videos on Instagram of their son’s first birthday celebrations over the weekend. “1st birthday party was a hit! Making memories and so full of love and cake,” the “This Is Us” star wrote in the caption, adding the hashtag #thisisgus.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Khloé Kardashian Sick Of Ex Lamar Odom's 'Soppy' Reconciliation Pleas, He's 'Blowing Up' Reality Star's Phone & Trying To 'Wear Her Down'

Not so nostalgic: According to an insider, Khloé Kardashian is sick and tired of Lamar Odom pining over their breakup, especially after his moping on Celebrity Big Brother. Odom, 42, whose four-year marriage to the reality star, 37, imploded in 2016 amid his cheating and substance abuse, publicly begged for a meet-up with his former love, "but Khloé has zero desire," the insider dishes. "It’s bad enough that he’s saying all this soppy stuff on TV, but he’s also blowing her phone up and trying to wear her down through the few mutual friends they have left."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom’s Daughter Daisy, 1, Walks All By Herself On Outing With Mom

The adorable Daisy Dove looked so grown up as she marched alongside her pop star mom during a fun family field trip in Santa Barbara. They grow up so fast! Katy Perry, 37, and Orlando Bloom’s, 45, one-year-old baby girl Daisy Dove is already walking on her own! The adorable tot was spotted marching alongside her American Idol judge mom during a field trip to the Botanical Gardens in Katy’s hometown of Santa Barbara on Saturday (Feb. 19).
SANTA BARBARA, CA
HollywoodLife

Gene Simmons & Partner Of 39 Years Grocery Shop After Selling Las Vegas Estate For $13M

Gene Simmons and his wife Shannon Tweed were photographed walking out of Erewhon Supermarket in L.A. with an abundance of groceries. Apparently celebrities are just like us! Gene Simmons, 72, and his wife Shannon Tweed, 64, went grocery shopping for themselves in L.A. on Thursday afternoon (Feb. 24). The couple, who have been together for nearly 40 years, were pictured walking out of Erewhon Supermarket with their purchases. Shannon pushed a cart filled with groceries towards their vehicle in the store’s parking lot, as her famous husband held one bag of groceries in his arms.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

85K+
Followers
10K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy