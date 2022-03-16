ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Hathaway goes bold in colorful corset and pants for ‘WeCrashed’ press

By Elana Fishman
 5 days ago

Spotted in NYC: Anne Hathaway running circles around the fashion competition.

For an appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” Tuesday to promote “WeCrashed,” her new Apple TV+ series co-starring Jared Leto, the “Devil Wears Prada” actress donned a dizzying, colorful corset and matching trousers by Christopher John Rogers.

Hathaway’s wide-legged look was completely covered in polka dots in every shade of the rainbow, and she even layered a matching jacket on top for added punch.

While the star’s playful pants are sold out at present, her bustier top ($2,195) is still available, as are a floor-length skirt ($4,250) and cargo trousers ($1,951) in the same eye-popping print.

“Let the clothes bring you JOY guys! Love that fashion can do that,” Hathaway’s stylist, Erin Walsh, wrote on Instagram of her outfit.

The 39-year-old Oscar winner’s been on quite a roll style-wise lately; at the “WeCrashed” premiere during South by Southwest on Saturday, she shimmered in a silver Versace chainmail gown with sultry side cutouts.

She also carried a small embellished Pipitchara handbag ($510) adorned with the transgender flag, in response to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s order that state children’s services agents investigate parents of trans children for “child abuse” if they provide them with gender-affirming care.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l5OVM_0egrKZCv00 Hathaway sparkled in silver Versace chainmail at SXSW.WireImage

Premiering March 18 on Apple TV+, “WeCrashed” follows the rise and fall of WeWork , the shared-workspace startup that was one valued at $47 billion before crashing in worth in 2019. Leto plays the company’s polarizing co-founder, Adam Neumann, with Hathaway starring as his wife, Rebekah.

Comments / 1

BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
