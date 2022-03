Women in Namibia won the right to vote in 1989, after a campaign that was tied to universal suffrage rights and racial equality. In 2020, women held 43% of the political seats in Namibia, a combination of regional and cabinet seats. Namibia recently implemented training in female representation in politics as part of its goal to obtain full gender equality by 2030. [Pictured: A Namibian woman at a voting station.]

