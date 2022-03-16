4 winners and 3 losers from first wave of Bengals free agency

Want to start by saying the Bengals' FO has done an amazing job over the last three years. They've built an ultra competitive team, spent money (without overspending) in FA, and have been drafting well. They've constructed a deep team of high character guys that like to play together. The coaching staff has actually learned from their mistakes and evolved, and they've done a stellar job of identifying the areas that need improvement and then addressing those areas. One position that is a bit of a head scratcher for me is RB (even though it worked out last year). Mixon is obviously awesome, Chris Evans was a nice niche late round pick, and Perine is ok. That being said, if anything happens to Mixon, the room falls off of a cliff. I'd really like to see us invest a mid round pick in a RB that could be a legit RB2. Or maybe the Bengals think they can trade or pull someone off the street that could do an adequate job in the interim (if something does happen)? Would love to see a two headed monster run behind this new OL!

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO