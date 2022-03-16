ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

4 winners and 3 losers from first wave of Bengals free agency

By John Sheeran
Cincy Jungle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA busy legal tampering Monday was followed by a sluggish Tuesday for the Cincinnati Bengals. As fans wait with bated breath for another offensive linemen to be signed, we’ve officially reached the end of free agency’s first wave, which coincides with the beginning of the 2022 NFL league...

www.cincyjungle.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick Has Agreed To Another Notable Workout

Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick has agreed to another notable workout with an NFL player. This weekend, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback agreed to a workout with a wide receiver for the New Orleans Saints. New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jalen McCleskey invited Kaepernick to come work out with...
NFL
WTAJ

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back sought in fatal stabbing

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of former Pittsburgh Steeler running back Eric Wilkerson on charges stemming from a fatal stabbing. The 55-year-old was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

LeBron James Has 1-Word Reaction To Browns Trade For Deshaun Watson

On Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns mades headlines by sending three first-round picks, a 2023 third-rounder and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson. Several teams, like the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints showed interest in Watson. In fact, earlier this week, it seemed...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Free Agents#Nfl Draft#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#Burrow#Mvp
Larry Brown Sports

Bengals make another big signing to help Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow was sacked more than any quarterback in the NFL last season, and the Cincinnati Bengals have made another big move to address that issue. Former Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La’el Collins has agreed to a deal with the Bengals, according to multiple reports. The Bengals have made...
NFL
The Spun

In Photos: Troy Aikman’s Dating History Over The Years

Troy Aikman made major sports media headlines this week. The former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback turned broadcaster is reportedly leaving FOX. Aikman, a Hall of Famer, is reportedly leaving his longtime network for an opportunity with ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Aikman is reportedly getting close to $100 million from...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Cowboys interested in signing three-time Pro Bowler

The Dallas Cowboys are looking for ways to bolster their pass rush after they lost Randy Gregory, and Jason Pierre-Paul could be one option. The Cowboys signed former first-round pick Dante Fowler Jr. this week, but ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that they are still in the market for veteran pass-rushers. They have also expressed interest in Pierre-Paul.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Appear To Have Made Decision At Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks have been linked to a number of free agent and trade-worthy quarterbacks since trading Russell Wilson earlier this month. But today they made their decision on who will lead the team in 2022. According to Seahawks insider Gregg Bell, the Seahawks appear content to go with Drew...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Warren Moon Makes His Opinion On Colin Kaepernick Very Clear

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in the National Football League since 2016, but the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback continues to push for a comeback. The former Nevada quarterback has been working out with some NFL wide receivers and quarterbacks this offseason. Kaepernick, 34, says he’s in the best shape...
NFL
FanSided

Falcons replace Matt Ryan in less than 2 hours

Marcus Mariota replaces Matt Ryan as the next starting quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons. Check in on your friends who root for the Atlanta Falcons, as Marcus Mariota is replacing Matt Ryan. The former face of the franchise was dealt to the Indianapolis Colts for a third-round pick in the...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Fans React To The Colin Kaepernick Speculation

Colin Kaepernick has been an NFL free agent since 2017. For four years, a chance to return to the league he was once dynamic in has never seemed likely. That said, when New Orleans Saints receiver Jalen McCleskey extended an invitation to Kaepernick to work out, the QB took it. And when video surfaced of the pair running routes on air, fans in NOLA got to thinking.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Legend Is Pushing For A Blockbuster Trade

The Green Bay Packers stunned the world by trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Less than a week after re-signing Aaron Rodgers, they don’t have many notable targets for the superstar quarterback. LeRoy Butler has a possible solution. Speaking to TMZ Sports shortly after the Adams trade,...
NFL
FanSided

Leonard Fournette proves why he isn’t with the Buccaneers

Leonard Fournette may have been a huge reason behind recent offensive success in Tampa, but the Buccaneers aren’t made of money. Leonard Fournette has filled a vital role with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since he was signed as a free agent in 2021. He was a major contributor in Tampa’s Super Bowl victory, scoring a crucial touchdown and being a legitimate RB1 for the rest of the playoffs.
NFL
brownsnation.com

NFL World Reacts To Mayfield’s Planned Boycott

On Sunday morning, Cleveland Browns fans woke to Mary Kay Cabot’s report that quarterback Baker Mayfield was potentially going to sit out the 2022 season if not traded. It is worth noting that Mayfield is still under contract with the Browns and has yet to be traded, but the way this situation is spiraling, a trade or other roster move could be imminent.
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Las Vegas Odds

WOW - went to a Vegas site on SB odds and found the Bengals listed as 12th best odds to win 2023 SB. Talk about little respect as these three teams are listed with better odds to win the 2023 SB:. Cleveland Browns - really? New QB who will sit...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Cincy Jungle

Bengals 2021 Offensive Line vs 2022 Offensive Line Ratings

I think most people acknowledge that the 2021 Bengals offensive line was atrocious. Perhaps better than the 2020 offensive line with Michael Jordan, Alex Redmond, Xavier Sua-Filo and Bobby Hart, but still it was very bad. The Bengals made a small upgrade going from 2019 to 2020 by signing Riley...
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Back Up RB

Want to start by saying the Bengals' FO has done an amazing job over the last three years. They've built an ultra competitive team, spent money (without overspending) in FA, and have been drafting well. They've constructed a deep team of high character guys that like to play together. The coaching staff has actually learned from their mistakes and evolved, and they've done a stellar job of identifying the areas that need improvement and then addressing those areas. One position that is a bit of a head scratcher for me is RB (even though it worked out last year). Mixon is obviously awesome, Chris Evans was a nice niche late round pick, and Perine is ok. That being said, if anything happens to Mixon, the room falls off of a cliff. I'd really like to see us invest a mid round pick in a RB that could be a legit RB2. Or maybe the Bengals think they can trade or pull someone off the street that could do an adequate job in the interim (if something does happen)? Would love to see a two headed monster run behind this new OL!
NFL
WKRC

Cheviot raffling off street signs named after Bengals players

CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - You can be the lucky winner of some fun Bengals memorabilia from their run for the Super Bowl. Cheviot is raffling off its street signs named after Bengals players. You may recall the city hung those signs in early February after the Bengals officially made it to the Big Game.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy