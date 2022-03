SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- It’s a new season and a new set of challenges for Raimel Tapia, but the outfielder’s outlook remains the same. “I’ve always felt like I had to win a spot, and I’ve never taken anything for granted,” Tapia said in Spanish. “I’ve learned in baseball that nothing is ever secure. You have to show up every day with your best effort, and that’s just how it is.”

MLB ・ 9 HOURS AGO