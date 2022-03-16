ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Daylight-Saving Time a Conspiracy to Control Clocks

By Andy Borowitz
The New Yorker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—One day after the U.S. Senate passed a bill that would make daylight-saving time permanent, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene alleged that D.S.T. is a “conspiracy...

www.newyorker.com

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene complains about being treated ‘as if I’m some kind of crazy person’

A QAnon-supporting Georgia congresswoman who once suggested California wildfires were caused by a Jewish-controlled space laser and expressed fears that a chilled tomato soup police force would be deployed against her by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is now complaining that she is being treated as “crazy” by Democrats and the American press.“It bothers me so much — they treat me as if I'm some kind of crazy person, or like I have three horns coming out of my head,” Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said during a Sunday appearance on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s Infowars show. Ms Greene, who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Boston Globe

Permanent daylight saving time just took a big step forward in Congress. Are you psyched?

We want to know: Is full-time DST on your wish list?. You may find yourself yawning a bit more this week as you navigate your daily routine, thanks to the hour of sleep that disappeared into the ether early Sunday morning. But if you’re like most people, odds are you’re finding the extra hour of sunlight that comes with daylight saving time to be a decent tradeoff.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
Rolling Stone

Three Republicans Just Couldn’t Help Voting Against Making Lynching a Hate Crime

Click here to read the full article. The House of Representatives on Monday night passed The Emmett Till Antilynching Act, which would make lynching a federal hate crime. The bill received unanimous support save for three Republicans. Reps. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.), Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), and Chip Roy (R-Texas) opposed the bill. In explaining his “no” vote, Massie wrote in a Twitter thread that designating enhanced penalties “for ‘hate’ tends to endanger other liberties such as freedom of speech.” He also argued that lynching is illegal in all states already. Roy issued a statement Tuesday explaining his decision. “Lynching is an unspeakably heinous...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time Vaults#The Borowitz Report#The U S Senate#D S T#American#Republican
Daily Mail

Republican civil war intensifies: Senator Rick Scott walks away from Mitch McConnell before his speech criticizing his GOP 'agenda' that would have 'raised taxes on half the American people'

A growing Republican civil war played out in the public spotlight of a party press conference on Tuesday, as GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell rebuked Sen. Rick Scott for proposing a policy plan that he said would raise taxes on millions of Americans. But Scott did not hang around to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene accuses fellow Republicans of ‘beating the drums of war’ over Russia in new ad

Far-right Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has accused Republicans of “beating the drums of war” in a 2022 re-election campaign ad targeting “globalists” and heavily featuring clips of Donald Trump.The video shared on her Facebook and Telegram channels on 11 March also includes older campaign ad clips featuring her shooting a rifle at the words “open borders,” “green new deal,” “gun control” and “socialism.”“For decades the Washington establishment created globalist policies to move America into the global economy,” led by the World Economic Forum and its chair Klaus Schwab, she says in the video, which features a rendition of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NJ.com

GOP blocks hair style discrimination bill proposed after N.J. wrestler forced to cut dreadlocks

House Republicans on Monday blocked legislation making it a federal crime to discriminate against someone because of his or her hair style or texture. While the measure received the support of a majority of lawmakers, it failed to get the two-thirds vote needed to pass under an expedited measure usually reserved for non-controversial bills. Monday’s tally does not mean that the bill is dead but rather it will have to return to the House floor under regular rules and will be able to pass with a simple majority.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz among eight Republicans to vote against suspending trade relations with Russia

The House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a measure to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, a move that strips the countries of key trade designations and gives President Joe Biden’s administration authority to increase tariffs against them.The vote on 17 March follows Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to a joint session of Congress and urgent appeals calling on world leaders to halt business with Russia amid its ongoing assault against Ukraine.The Suspending Normal Trade Relations with Russia and Belarus Act passed by a vote of 424-8.The eight votes against the measure came from Republican members Andy Biggs,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MarketRealist

When Will the House Vote on the Daylight Saving Time Bill?

On March 15, 2022, the Senate unanimously approved a measure that will make daylight saving time (DST) permanent across the U.S. Named the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021, the bill was originally filed in 2018 and then reintroduced in 2021. To become law, it will need to be passed in the House of Representatives and signed by Joe Biden. When will the House vote on DST?
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy