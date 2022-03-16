Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Daylight-Saving Time a Conspiracy to Control Clocks

Click here to read the full article. The House of Representatives on Monday night passed The Emmett Till Antilynching Act, which would make lynching a federal hate crime. The bill received unanimous support save for three Republicans. Reps. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.), Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), and Chip Roy (R-Texas) opposed the bill.
In explaining his “no” vote, Massie wrote in a Twitter thread that designating enhanced penalties “for ‘hate’ tends to endanger other liberties such as freedom of speech.” He also argued that lynching is illegal in all states already.
Roy issued a statement Tuesday explaining his decision. “Lynching is an unspeakably heinous...
