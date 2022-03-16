Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Daylight-Saving Time a Conspiracy to Control Clocks

House Republicans on Monday blocked legislation making it a federal crime to discriminate against someone because of his or her hair style or texture. While the measure received the support of a majority of lawmakers, it failed to get the two-thirds vote needed to pass under an expedited measure usually reserved for non-controversial bills. Monday’s tally does not mean that the bill is dead but rather it will have to return to the House floor under regular rules and will be able to pass with a simple majority.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 20 DAYS AGO