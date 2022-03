SARASOTA, Fla. -- If you think this has been a whirlwind of a week for the Twins as an outside observer, imagine being 24-year-old catcher Ryan Jeffers. The Twins had three catchers on their 40-man roster coming out of the lockout, and Jeffers is the only one still on the team. When Minnesota traded away former Silver Slugger Award winner Mitch Garver, it appeared to be as much of an endorsement of Jeffers as anything else, seemingly paving the way for the young backstop to assume full-time duties.

MLB ・ 11 HOURS AGO