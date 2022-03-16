RI bill seeks to ban transgender athletes from women’s sports

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The fight over the inclusion of transgender individuals in sports has reached Rhode Island.

State Sens. Elaine Morgan, R-Charlestown, and Frank Lombardo, D-Johnston, introduced the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, a bill that would ban transgender athletes from women’s sports, sparking a debate similar to those happening in other states.

The bill would “categorize women by their biological identity at birth rather than their gender identity for purpose of organized sports.” This rule would apply to public high schools and universities.

LGBTQ+ advocates believe the bill is meritless, saying sports leagues and schools already have mechanisms in place to keep competition fair.

“Rhode Island schools, with the support of the RI Interscholastic League (RIIL), have been creating successful participation policies for years,” LGBTQ Action RI said in a statement. “The legislature shouldn’t step in and undermine those working policies with a blanket ban.”

It’s up to schools to determine whether a transgender athlete is eligible or not to compete, according to the RIIL . Local education agencies (LEA) are subject to state and federal guidance.

The R.I. Department of Education (RIDE) published guidance in 2016, stating: “There is no threshold medical or mental health diagnosis or treatment requirement that any student must meet in order to have his or her gender identity recognized and respected by a school.”

According to RIDE, they “verified that each LEA had a compliant policy, or worked with other LEAs to ensure that their policies were compliant.”

Supporters of bans on transgender athletes competing in women’s sports are concerned about them having advantages during competition. The Morgan-Lombardo bill says there are “inherent differences” between men and women, including physiology and testosterone levels.

“This has nothing to do with gender identity or lifestyle, it’s a question of fundamental fairness,” Morgan said in a statement. “There is simply a biological advantage males have over females.”

Lombardo declined to speak on the matter.

The bill also provides a provision for students to establish their sex through a physician’s statement. The physician must determine the student’s sex based on the student’s “internal and external reproductive anatomy,” endogenous testosterone levels, and genetic makeup.

When asked for specifics on how a physician would confirm a student’s internal and external reproductive anatomy, a spokesperson for Morgan said “We leave it to physicians to determine how to conduct these voluntary examinations.”

Kimika Ross, vice president of the RI Queer PAC, told 12 News that even if the bill doesn’t pass, she believes its introduction sends the message to trans youth that they are not welcome.

“We want to let them know that they are safe, that their identity is their identity, and that they should be affirmed in that and that we affirm them in that identity,” Ross said.

The bill’s intent is to exclude trans and non-binary student athletes, which Ross said is harmful.

“They are participating in sports in a way that is fair,” Ross added. “Of course, we have folks regulating this so of course the games are fair.”

LGBTQ+ groups in the state organized a community circle last week to discuss a plan for action. In addition to concerns over the effects of the bill on mental health and inclusion, activists say banning transgender students from playing with the team that reflects their gender identity takes away health benefits and educational opportunities from these individuals.

A record number of anti-trans legislation was introduced in 2021. In other states, controversy has reached the courts. Idaho passed a transgender sports ban in 2020 which has been embroiled in a legal battle since. In Connecticut, a lawsuit banning transgender athletes from girls’ high school sports was thrown out . In Pennsylvania, trans woman Lia Thomas made national headlines when she joined the women’s swim team at her university.

A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine by researcher and transgender athlete Joanna Harper investigated “how long-term testosterone suppressing gender-affirming hormone therapy influenced lean body mass (LBM), muscular area, muscular strength and haemoglobin (Hgb)/haematocrit (HCT).”

The study found that transgender women had significant decreases in measures of strength, lean body mass, and muscle area after 12 months of hormone therapy.

The same journal also published a separate study by Timothy Roberts which found that trans women’s “athletic advantage” decreased after starting hormone therapy, but didn’t disappear entirely .

In an interview with Outsports , Harper said: “For those who suggest trans women have advantages: we allow advantages in sport, but what we don’t allow is overwhelming advantages.”

Legislation, similar to Florida’s controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill , was also introduced in the R.I. General Assembly. Rep. Patricia Morgan, R-West Warwick, introduced H. 7539 , which would force teachers to address students by their “common names and the pronouns associated with their biological gender.”

When asked about the importance of using a trans person’s correct name, Ross said it’s about recognizing humanity in another person.

“I would ask: How do you feel when someone misnames you?” Ross said. “If someone said your name incorrectly, how does that impact? That doesn’t feel great.”

