Visual Art

Diébédo Francis Kéré: The first African to win architecture's top award

By Long Reads
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBurkino Faso-born architect, Diébédo Francis Kéré, has become the first African to win the prestigious Pritzker Prize, which is often referred to as the Nobel Prize of architecture. His highly esteemed work, including permanent and temporary structures, has been erected in his country of birth, but also across Africa, Europe and...

www.bbc.co.uk

