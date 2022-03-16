Diébédo Francis Kéré: The first African to win architecture's top award

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. As it heads into an eighth year of war, Yemen is considered one of the world’s largest and most complex humanitarian crises: crippled basic services, a collapsed economy, an estimated 20.7 million people (more than two thirds of the population) in need – all amid escalating conflict involving numerous different actors. On 16 March, the UN appealed to donor states for $4.3 billion in aid for Yemen. Donors coughed up less than a third of that ask, with pledges – mainly from Western states – amounting to $1.3 billion. The United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia – top donors to Yemen in previous years – pledged nothing, while Kuwait pledged a surprisingly low $10 million. The UN’s humanitarian chief, Martin Griffiths, called the result “a disappointment”. The outcome is in stark contrast to Ukraine’s pledging conference just two weeks prior, considered the “fastest and most generous” response ever to a flash appeal. As the world’s attention is fixated on Ukraine, aid insiders worry that it could draw resources away from other crises like Yemen. We’re busy crunching the data. Stay tuned.

