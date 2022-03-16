ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Survivor Season 42 week 2 preview

By Ricky Frech
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last week’s action-packed Survivor Season 42 premiere involved just about everything you’d want from a Survivor episode. We had emotional, human moments, cut-throat gameplay, and a fair bit of humor to keep things fun. Week 2 should be more of the same if the preview is anything...

Related
realitytitbit.com

What was Survivor season 42's triangle puzzle? Answer revealed

CBS’ Survivor season 42 premiered on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, bringing us a fresh batch of 18 contestants who will undergo 26 days of brutal gameplay. The two-hour-long premiere episode was full of trial and tribulations for the cast members, and thrill for the audience. Out of all the challenges the Survivor 42 cast members faced, the triangle puzzle twist was the one that stood out for the viewers.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Survivor Season-Premiere Recap: When Superfan Dreams Become Nightmares

Stop me if you think that you’ve seen this one before. That should be the tagline for Survivor 42, the latest installment of CBS’s long-running reality-TV stalwart. “What’s really great is, we shoot two seasons back-to-back, which means this new group of players for 42 has not seen anything that happened in 41,” explains Emmy-winning host Jeff Probst at the start of the season premiere. “So we’re going to use that to our advantage.” What he means by that is, remember all those silly twists you hated last season? They’re back. Hooray! So expect more Beware Advantages, Shots in the Dark, and dumb phrase-activated idols.
TV SERIES
Collider

How to Watch 'Survivor' Season 42: Is the Reality Series Streaming Online?

Few reality competition shows can claim milestones as illustrious as Survivor. Ever since the year 2000, the survival-based game show has managed to pull in a dedicated stream of viewers. It’s an ingenious combination of traditional skill-based challenges mixed with constant mind games and manipulative tactics that no other show has been quite able to replicate.
TV SHOWS
