Survivor Season 42 week 2 preview

Stop me if you think that you’ve seen this one before. That should be the tagline for Survivor 42, the latest installment of CBS’s long-running reality-TV stalwart. “What’s really great is, we shoot two seasons back-to-back, which means this new group of players for 42 has not seen anything that happened in 41,” explains Emmy-winning host Jeff Probst at the start of the season premiere. “So we’re going to use that to our advantage.” What he means by that is, remember all those silly twists you hated last season? They’re back. Hooray! So expect more Beware Advantages, Shots in the Dark, and dumb phrase-activated idols.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO