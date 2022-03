It has been a long, sad decade for fans of Apple's first-party external monitors. Apple's 2011 Thunderbolt Display was unceremoniously discontinued back in 2016 without being replaced. The 4K and 5K LG UltraFine displays that Apple will still sell you aren't bad—the 5K option is still one of the only 5K monitors that even exists, and the devices have modern Thunderbolt 3 ports, USB hubs, built-in webcams, and decent display panels. But their thick, ugly bezels and boxy black designs are hardly a good aesthetic match for Apple's sleek, silvery hardware. And then there's the ProDisplay XDR, an unapologetically expensive screen that can cost between two and six times as much as the Mac you're connecting it to.

