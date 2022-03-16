UNC in a Prosperous Position with Ga. LB Caleb LaVallee

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
SEC basketball is undergoing a major coaching transition this month. The latest development comes from Mississippi State University. The Bulldogs are reportedly parting ways with head men’s basketball coach Ben Howland. The move should be made official by the end of the day. The Mississippi State men’s basketball team...
After a stunning loss to Saint Peter’s in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, Kentucky Wildcats fans want John Calipari to pack his bags and leave. Welcome to March Madness. Tonight’s show features Kentucky Wildcats fans calling for the dismissal of basketball coach John Calipari. After a stunning 85-79 overtime...
College basketball fans aren’t happy with Juwan Howard once again. His team was up 11 on Colorado State on Thursday afternoon with 32 seconds left when he took a timeout. The game was basically over at that point, but that didn’t stop fans from being upset with the Michigan head coach.
One of the best punters in the league is about to hit the open market. According to Pat McAfee, the Los Angeles Rams will release Johnny Hekker before the start of the new league year. “4X First Team All Pro and the NFL’s 2010’s All Decade Punter, @JHekker, is set...
On Saturday, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski is set to coach in his final game. The legendary leader, known by most as Coach K, will close out his career at Cameron Indoor Stadium this weekend in a game against North Carolina.
Because Krzyzewski announced his retirement, ticket prices have...
Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins is still a wanted man by the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team announced on Wednesday that Haskins signed a one-year restricted free agent tender after he was signed by the Steelers last offseason. Pittsburgh placed the tender on Haskins earlier this week and the player chose to sign instead of waiting to see if there was interest from other teams.
South Carolina basketball moved on from longtime coach Frank Martin Monday after the Gamecocks failed to reach the NCAA Tournament for the fourth consecutive season, Martin's 10th overall at the program. He led South Carolina to its only Final Four appearance in program history during the 2016-17 season, but the Gamecocks have fallen on hard times since, which necessitated a change in leadership.
Losing a player in free agency hurts. Losing a free agent to a divisional rival stings even more. The Green Bay Packers have reportedly lost free-agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a NFC North rival. St. Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per a report....
A quarterback from the NFC North could be traded in the coming days/weeks. Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles is due a $4M bonus on Friday, which is half of what he’s expected to get for the 2022 season. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, that means he could become more attractive in a trade.
Kenny Smith would not utter the name of "that school in Durham," but on the eve of the NCAA Tournament he did give Duke a reasonable chance in the event and props to its retiring coach, Mike Krzyzewski. "They’re still super-talented," Smith, a Turner analyst who grew up in Queens...
Michigan starts what it hopes will be another deep NCAA Tournament run Thursday, facing off against Colorado State in the opening round. It will be the first game the Wolverines have played in a week, as their last result was a loss to Indiana March 10 in the Big Ten Tournament.
The Los Angeles Lakers who were favored to win the NBA championship this season are failing miserably. Despite LeBron James having a year that solidifies his legacy, the team is falling short and the frustration has reared its ugly head. At Monday night’s Lakers game, which ended as a loss...
West Virginia forwards Isaiah Cottrell and Jalen Bridges have entered the NCAA transfer portal, a source tells EerSports. The move comes less than a week from the end of the season, one that ended with the Mountaineers finishing below .500 and not participating in the postseason. Cottrell, a WVU legacy,...
North Carolina basketball has been overlooked all year. North Carolina recently received an eight-seed in the tournament and will have to take on ninth-seeded Marquette in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
In one of the best matchups of the NCAA Tournament Round of 64, No. 8 North Carolina takes on No. 9 Marquette on Thursday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. ET. Both UNC’s Hubert Davis and Marquette’s Shaka Smart are looking for their first tournament wins as head coaches of their respective schools.
