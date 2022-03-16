Dover officials: 1 dead, 7 taken to hospital after fire

DOVER, Del. (AP) — One man is dead and seven people went to a hospital after a fire broke out in downtown Dover early Wednesday, police said.

Firefighters from several departments in the region responded to the blaze in a large building at the corner of Loockerman and South New streets around 2:30 a.m., police said in a news release.

One man was found dead inside the building and seven people went to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries and smoke inhalation, police said. Most have been discharged, but officials said one female patient is being treated for smoke inhalation that is not considered life-threatening. Police identified the man who died as 57-year-old Gowens Williams.

The fire was declared under control around 8 a.m. The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.