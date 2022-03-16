Police: Officer wounded in struggle with escaped teen

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee police officer was wounded while attempting to arrest a juvenile who had escaped from custody, authorities said.

The officer was shot in the leg during a struggle Tuesday night while responding to a report of an escape by a 16-year-old boy from the Department of Children’s Services, the Kingsport Times-News reported, citing a statement from Kingsport Police Department spokesman Tom Patton.

According to a preliminary investigation, the Kingsport officer sighted the boy during a search and attempted to take him into custody but the teen resisted and during the struggle tried to get the officer’s pistol, the statement said. At some point, the pistol discharged and hit the officer in the lower leg, officials said.

The teen was then taken into custody by other officers and the wounded officer was treated at a hospital and released.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been asked to conduct an independent investigation. No further information was immediately released.