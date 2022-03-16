Ex-boyfriend of woman set on fire arrested in her death

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The former boyfriend of a woman who died after she was set on fire at a St. Paul shipping warehouse has been arrested in the case, according to police.

Authorities said 44-year-old Kelli Ranning Goodermont was killed at her workplace Tuesday. Her former boyfriend was arrested near his Bloomington home that had been set on fire.

In a protection petition filed last June by Goodermont, she stated the 47-year-old man had held a loaded gun to her head. Court records also show the man was civilly committed and hospitalized for psychosis, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.

The victim’s former husband, Tyler Goodermont, says his ex-wife was a wonderful mother and loving woman. He says she had expressed concern about her safety and that of her children.

Family members said Goodermont worked as a dispatcher at the warehouse business where the suspect was a truck driver and that they had known each other for years.

Bloomington Deputy Police Chief Kimberly Clauson said the man is suspected of starting the fire at his house. He was booked into the Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of murder.