“In the story of Eagle Mountain 2021 will go down as the perfect ending to our first quarter century it will also be notable for how it set the tone for the next quarter century.” This is the beginning of the Eagle Mountain State of the City 2022 that was released by the city on March 10, 2022. The Mayor talks about the Cities accomplishments during 2021, as well as what the City has planned for 2022.

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT ・ 10 DAYS AGO