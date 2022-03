Brandon Smith, Business Development Manager, was named employee of the month in March. Smith has had many significant achievements for enhancing the firm through strategic partnerships across the country. Smith’s helped to create two podcasts – Tech Guys Talk and the Business and Marketing Podcast. Notably Smith also spearheaded the initiative to develop a white-label partnership program for IT consultants called – MSP Web Pro. This program launched over a year ago in test markets, but is opening up nationally on April 1st.

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO