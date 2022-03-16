ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Rules of roadkill: What to know if you want to keep it

WLNS
WLNS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35inGA_0egrBJ5400

MARQUETTE, Mich. ( WJMN ) – With warmer weather on the way, more animals will be on the move. A vehicle versus an animal accident isn’t uncommon here in the U.P. But, what do you do if you want to keep the roadkill?

“If you are involved in a vehicle accident with an animal after you make sure that you’re okay if you do happen to call 911, go ahead and tell the dispatcher that you intend on keeping the animal that you hit with your vehicle,” Jeremy Sergey, A Michigan Conservation Officer said. “Essentially what you have to do is notify a law enforcement agency and then if you have a smartphone, go on the smartphone to the Michigan DNR website to the vehicle roadkill program. On there and you fill out all the required information such as first name, last name, middle initial things like that. It’s important to know where your location is that you hit the roadkill. From there it will send a permit to your email and you are required to have that permit if you intend to possess that roadkill animal. Those permits don’t cost anything, but it is important that you filled all the required information on the permit.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47cDIg_0egrBJ5400

Sergey says White-tailed deer are the most common type of roadkill found here in the U.P., but just because you find a deer on the side of the road, doesn’t mean it is free game.

“One thing we do notice with roadkill sometimes the animal itself isn’t collected but people will come by and saw off the antlers,” Sergey said. “I would like to point out that that is an illegal possession of the of the antlers unless you fill out the roadkill salvage permit which again is free to do.”

And not all animals are up for grabs.

“There are certain stipulations to that such as animals like a spotted fawn or a cup bear are illegal to possess even if you hit them with a vehicle,” Sergey said.

Regardless of the intentions for the use of roadkill, you need to let the state know why you are taking it home.

“Part of our application for the permit is letting us know what your intentions are with the animal,” Sergey said. “It does not have to be just for consumption. If you would like to use the animal for bait or trapping that is another option as well. Regardless, all information still must be collected on our website.”

For a DNR Roadkill Salvage permit, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Michigan K-9 Rescue training: “It’s amazing what they can do.”

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)—It’s a bond that goes back centuries. For Olivia Pfund and Julie Conant, it’s a relationship that’s put into play every week with their search and rescue dogs Layla and Kamarie. “This is amazing what these dogs can do,” said Certified Dog handler, Julie Conant. Today was part of a four-day training […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Extra food assistance offered to Michiganders in March

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Michigan families may be eligible for extra food assistance benefits this month. Michiganders can receive an additional $95 in monthly payments in March to help lower the cost of groceries. “Michiganders will receive additional assistance to put food on the table in March as we continue growing our economy,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. […]
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Marquette, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
WLNS

Mondays for Moms: It’s national Poison Prevention Week

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Did you know that this week is National Poison Prevention Week? 6 News is here for you with some tips on how to keep your kids safe from toxic substances. Almost all household products and medications can contain poisonous substances. Statistics show children younger than 6 make up nearly half of […]
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roadkill#Smartphone#Dnr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
WLNS

Judge: Ex-governor must testify in Flint water civil trial

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and several other officials must testify in a civil trial involving engineering firms being sued over liability for lead-contaminated water connected to the Flint water crisis, a judge ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge Judith Levy denied motions by Snyder, his former advisor, two former state-appointed emergency managers, […]
FLINT, MI
WLNS

Mobile home fire leaves 4 dead

DRYDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)— A mobile home at the Victoria Meadows Mobile Home Park caught fire overnight in Lapeer County, according to the Associated Press. The fire occurred overnight in Dryden Township which is about 20 miles north of Rochester. Dryden Township Police and other area fire departments responded. Crews found four bodies inside the […]
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
WLNS

WLNS

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy