Deshaun Watson had a massive choice to make this week as he was meeting with various teams that he could potentially be traded to. The four teams in contention were the Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons, and New Orleans Saints. For much of the week, it seemed like the Falcons and the Saints were the true contenders here, especially since the Browns and Panthers had been told that they were out of the running.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO