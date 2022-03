SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — For the first time since the COVID pandemic began, bars and restaurants in San Francisco were open for business Friday free of local health ordinances requiring masks or a proof of vaccination for indoor patrons Like many local residents and business owners, Mayor London Breed was ready to celebrate the new freedoms. “We announce we are ending vaccine mandates for businesses,” Breed said during Wednesday’s State Of The City Address. “You guys all seem very enthusiastic about that. (Laughter) I for one am. I look forward to going to a club to have a good time without...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO