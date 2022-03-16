Tornado sirens to be tested on March 23

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As we head into the severe weather season, the outdoor warning siren system (“tornado sirens”) will be activated as part of the 2022 Severe Weather Awareness Week.

These sirens will be activated at 1:00 p.m.

The City of Lansing is in the process of improving their warning network, as a result there is the possibility that some sirens may not activate for this test.

Officials are asking residents to utilize this time to take shelter or find a safe location to go as if an actual tornado warning had been sent out.

Ingham County will sound their siren system for the following reasons:

1) Tornado Warning issued by the National Weather Service

2) Extreme Winds (80mph or higher) expected to enter the county or reported by spotters in the county

3) A reliable tornado report by trained weather spotters

When a real tornado warning is issued by the National Weather Service, most phones will alert due to the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system which is automatically input into cellphones.

Officials say it’s important to note that, that system will not be activated by the National Weather Service as part of the test.

