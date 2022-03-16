ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Tornado sirens to be tested on March 23

By Autumn Pitchure
WLNS
WLNS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TqDhv_0egrAuBy00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As we head into the severe weather season, the outdoor warning siren system (“tornado sirens”) will be activated as part of the 2022 Severe Weather Awareness Week.

These sirens will be activated at 1:00 p.m.

The City of Lansing is in the process of improving their warning network, as a result there is the possibility that some sirens may not activate for this test.

Officials are asking residents to utilize this time to take shelter or find a safe location to go as if an actual tornado warning had been sent out.

Ingham County will sound their siren system for the following reasons:

1) Tornado Warning issued by the National Weather Service
2) Extreme Winds (80mph or higher) expected to enter the county or reported by spotters in the county
3) A reliable tornado report by trained weather spotters

When a real tornado warning is issued by the National Weather Service, most phones will alert due to the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system which is automatically input into cellphones.

Officials say it’s important to note that, that system will not be activated by the National Weather Service as part of the test.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Mobile home fire leaves 4 dead

DRYDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)— A mobile home at the Victoria Meadows Mobile Home Park caught fire overnight in Lapeer County, according to the Associated Press. The fire occurred overnight in Dryden Township which is about 20 miles north of Rochester. Dryden Township Police and other area fire departments responded. Crews found four bodies inside the […]
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lansing, MI
County
Ingham County, MI
WLNS

Michigan K-9 Rescue training: “It’s amazing what they can do.”

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)—It’s a bond that goes back centuries. For Olivia Pfund and Julie Conant, it’s a relationship that’s put into play every week with their search and rescue dogs Layla and Kamarie. “This is amazing what these dogs can do,” said Certified Dog handler, Julie Conant. Today was part of a four-day training […]
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warning#Siren#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather#Wea#Wlns 6 News
WLNS

Mondays for Moms: It’s national Poison Prevention Week

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Did you know that this week is National Poison Prevention Week? 6 News is here for you with some tips on how to keep your kids safe from toxic substances. Almost all household products and medications can contain poisonous substances. Statistics show children younger than 6 make up nearly half of […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Extra food assistance offered to Michiganders in March

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Michigan families may be eligible for extra food assistance benefits this month. Michiganders can receive an additional $95 in monthly payments in March to help lower the cost of groceries. “Michiganders will receive additional assistance to put food on the table in March as we continue growing our economy,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. […]
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WLNS

Public invited to Soo Locks opening on March 25

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Soo Locks are set to open on March 25 for the 2022 Great Lakes Shipping Season. The public is invited to see the Poe Lock open at 12:01 a.m. on the 25th. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, Soo Area Office, the Poe Lock […]
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI
WLNS

WLNS

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy