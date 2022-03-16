The Biggest Mistake First-Time House-Flippers Can Make, According to an HGTV Expert

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Art has always been my favorite therapeutic outlet. When I’m having a particularly stressful day, I turn to one of three things to unwind: a great novel, my guitar, or a paintbrush. At the beginning of the pandemic, I rediscovered my love of painting with a little help from a paint-by-number kit I bought on a whim from the craft store, and let me say this: These sets are not your kits of yesteryear. When I was younger, the images you had to select from were, to put it bluntly, lame. The options available today? Well, let’s just say I have more than one of my creations proudly displayed on my walls right now. From modern picks with a minimalist spin to renditions of famous works to custom art (yep, I’m talking custom paint-by-number kits, folks!), there’s a lot to choose from out there. Below, you’ll find 15 paint-by-number kits sure to help you relax, de-stress, and finally fill that blank space on your wall. Here’s to a little art therapy for all!

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 6 DAYS AGO