It's a lesson that you learn quickly living in Iowa and other areas of the Midwest. When you hear the sirens blare in the spring and summer, its time to take cover. And the place that you're taught to head to during a storm like a tornado is your basement. But despite more and more strong storms raging across the state each year, fewer Iowa homes are being built with basements, and it could be costing lives.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO