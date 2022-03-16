ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Linda, CA

1 person injured, 2 horses killed in Rio Linda crash

By Katelyn Stark
FOX40
FOX40
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04pflF_0egr7upc00

RIO LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was hospitalized Wednesday after a crash in Rio Linda involving multiple horses.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said around 5:10 a.m., fire personnel were called to Dry Creek Road and Elkhorn Boulevard.

Metro Fire officials said that’s where crews found the scene of a crash involving two vehicles and a number of horses that had gotten loose from a property.

Modesto PD search for witnesses, video of fatal crash

Two of the horses were already dead when first responders got to the area, Metro Fire said.

At least one person was injured, but Metro Fire did not say what that person’s condition was when they were taken to the hospital.

Metro Fire said two other horses are now missing and animal control is working to find their owner.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX40

Vehicle crashes into tree after leading police pursuit

FOLSOM, Calif (KTXL) — An arrest was made Saturday involving a police pursuit ending with the suspected car crashing into a tree.  At around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Folsom police received a call about two males breaking into two vehicles at the California Family Fitness location on Oak Avenue Parkway. The caller reported that the […]
FOLSOM, CA
FOX40

Suspect throws rock, causes damage to Marysville PD building

MARYSVILLE, Calif (KTXL) — Marysville police said they made an arrest Monday afternoon regarding a man vandalizing the police department, according to a press release. Police said 31-year-old Drevon Raymar Stanley of Yuba City allegedly threw a rock through the front glass door of the lobby at around 2:45 p.m. Monday. After he allegedly caused […]
MARYSVILLE, CA
FOX40

Manteca woman fatally shot, son-in-law arrested

MANTECA, Calif (KTXL)  — A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly shooting and killing his mother-in-law after a slate of arguments with his wife. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, officers received a call Sunday around 5:30 p.m. reporting a family member had been shot in their home on South Airport Way in […]
MANTECA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Sacramento, CA
Rio Linda, CA
Crime & Safety
Sacramento, CA
Cars
City
Modesto, CA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
Sacramento, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Rio Linda, CA
Local
California Cars
Sacramento, CA
Accidents
Rio Linda, CA
Accidents
FOX40

Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Rocklin

ROCKLIN, Calif. — A pedestrian died Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle in Rocklin. Rocklin police officials posted on social media that a male pedestrian was walking on Lonetree Boulevard near Adams Drive at around 8:30 p.m. before being struck. The pedestrian died at Sutter Roseville Medical Center from his injuries, according to […]
ROCKLIN, CA
FOX40

Flames engulf Sonora church, arson suspect arrested

SONORA, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is behind bars on suspicion of arson after a church burned in Sonora Saturday night. The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to reports of a fire at The Journey Church on Mono Way around 8 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found the church fully engulfed by flames. […]
SONORA, CA
FOX40

2 men shot in Stockton, 1 dies

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A shooting in Stockton left one man dead and another injured early Sunday morning. Stockton police officials said officers responded to a shooting on Pacific Avenue near West Adams Street at 1:06 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The shooting victim was taken […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Multi-vehicle crash on Watt Avenue leaves 5 injured

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Five people were injured Friday night in a multi-vehicle crash at a Highway 50 off-ramp in Sacramento. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Capt. Parker Wilbourn said five vehicles were involved in a crash on Watt Avenue. In total, five people were hurt. Three were in critical condition and sent to the nearest hospital, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#The Horses#Animal Control#Traffic Accident#Modesto Pd
FOX40

Man shot in West Sacramento, woman arrested

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was shot in the chest in West Sacramento Saturday night and police said they have a suspect in custody. West Sacramento police officials said their officers responded to the shooting on West Capitol Avenue near Casa Mobile Circle at around 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived, officials said they […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

2 arrested after Woodland theft, car chase

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were arrested after police said they stole nearly $2,000 in merchandise from a Rite Aid store and led an officer on a car chase from Woodland to Natomas. Woodland police officials posted on social media Saturday night that store employees called 911 to report a man and woman stealing […]
WOODLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
FOX40

Woman who murdered toddler sentenced to 26 years

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The stepmother of a Stockton toddler who was murdered almost five years ago has been sentenced to 26 years in prison. The child’s mother told FOX40 Monday their family will never be the same. Tears, anger and profound sadness filled the courtroom as family members read victim impact statements calling Chalsey […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

High school athlete identified in fatal Rocklin crash

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) – A pedestrian who was fatally hit by a car in Rocklin Saturday night has been identified as a North Natomas high school student. The Natomas Unified School District identified high school basketball player Anthony Williams as the pedestrian who was killed in the crash. “We are deeply saddened by the devastating […]
ROCKLIN, CA
FOX40

2 locals arrested for catalytic converter thefts in Southern California

CARPINTERIA, Calif. — Two Sacramento residents were arrested Saturday morning in Santa Barbara County in connection to multiple catalytic converter thefts. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies said they responded to reports of a catalytic converter theft on Arbol Verde Street in Carpinteria at 5:37 a.m. When they arrived, deputies found a catalytic converter was stolen […]
CARPINTERIA, CA
FOX40

Students evacuate school bus after it catches fire

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — An El Dorado County woman leaped into action on Friday afternoon when a bus of Valley View Charter students caught fire.  “It was so scary,” said Amilia Rymer.  Rymer was leaving the park with her 4-year-old son when they pulled behind the bus on El Dorado Hills Boulevard. But […]
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
FOX40

FOX40

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy