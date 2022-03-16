ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kanye West Continues Instagram Outbursts After Trevor Noah Warns Things Could Turn Violent: ‘Kim Likes Publicity, Kim Is Also Being Harassed’

By rebecahjacobs
Bossip
Bossip
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qx8mN_0egr7l8J00

Kanye West has found his latest target in Daily Show host Trevor Noah .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MswBz_0egr7l8J00

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

During Tuesday night’s episode of The Daily Show , Noah warned that Kanye’s divorce from Kim Kardashian could turn violent, comparing the rapper’s online rants to a situation he saw first hand: his mother being abused by his stepfather.

Trevor Noah acknowledges that West’s efforts to win Kardashian back may have started out as “romantic,” though they have become more “belligerent” over time. And while there are certainly a lot of people who will say Kim  “loves publicity” and all of this is just a “marketing stunt,” Noah said, “there’s also an element of a woman saying to her ex, ‘Please leave me alone.’”

“Two things can be true,” he explained. “Kim likes publicity. Kim is also being harassed.”

That’s when the host related it to his own experience. People would tell his mother she was “overreacting” about the abuse she was facing, but it ended with her getting shot in the head by his stepfather.

“I’m not saying Kanye will [do that],” Noah said. “But as a society, we have to ask ourselves questions. Do we wish to stand by and watch a car crash when we thought we saw it coming? Or do we at least want to say, ‘Slow down, let’s all put our hazards on, because there’s a storm coming and shit might go down.’”

“If Kim Kardashian cannot escape this, then what chance do normal women have?” the comedian concluded.

Of course, it didn’t take long for Kanye to react to Trevor’s comments, taking to Instagram to throw racial slurs his way.

He posted a picture of the Daily Show host with the caption, “All in together now… K**n baya my lord k**n baya K**n baya my lord K**n baya Oooo’ lord K**n baya.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

This was the only time Ye addressed Noah, directly, though he went on to show that he doesn’t care about his opinion by continuing his Instagram posts about “Skete” and D.L. Hughley.

While Trevor Noah’s warnings are more than warranted, as someone who has witnessed domestic abuse firsthand, we can only hope this situation is purely entertainment (in Kanye’s head) and doesn’t ever go that far.

Comments / 1

Related
Primetimer

Trevor Noah responds to Kanye West calling him a racial slur: “You’re an indelible part of my life Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this"

In a since-deleted Instagram post, West repeatedly used a racial slur to describe The Daily Show host after Noah warned that West's comments about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson could lead to violence. In a comment under the post, Noah wrote how inspiration West has been to him. “You’re an indelible part of my life Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this,” Noah wrote, according to The Wrap. “I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete. I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain. Oh and as for K**n…clearly some people graduate but we still stupid. Don’t ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on black people was teaching us to strip each other of our blackness whenever we disagree. Tricking us into dividing ourselves up into splinters so that we would never unite into a powerful rod."
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Khloé Kardashian Takes Kanye West's Side Following Drama With Kim Kardashian As She's Spotted Wearing The Rapper's Sweatshirt In L.A.

The war is on! After Kanye West mocked Kim Kardashian's boyfriend, Pete Davidson, on social media, it looks like the Skims founder's sister Khloé Kardashian is siding with her sister's ex-husband Kanye West. Article continues below advertisement. While taking her daughter, True Thompson, to dance class in Los Angeles...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian's new pool pictures have got fans all making the same joke

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to an iconic bikini selfie, and it seems she's got fans talking once again with her latest post. Taking to Insta to share a mini photoshoot from a recent nighttime swim, Kim can be seen posing in a *huge* swimming pool, and fans are all making the same joke about the pics.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kanye
Person
D.l. Hughley
Person
Trevor Noah
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You See The Private Texts That Kanye Just Leaked—Kim Must Be So Mad!

Kanye West has been very public about his attempts to woo back ex wife Kim Kardashian, using Instagram as a platform to display his affections to the mother-of-four. However, West recently took things to the next level, sharing personal screenshots of texts exchanged between him and Kardashian, in which his ex expressed displeasure in his actions towards her new beau, Pete Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Kanye West Spends Morning in Miami with Kim K Look-Alike Chaney Jones

Kanye West and Chaney Jones are still an item ... as evidenced by the fact the two spent the morning together at a swanky Miami hotel. Ye and Chaney -- who has very obviously been influenced by Kim Kardashian's choice in style -- were spotted outside the Four Seasons hotel Thursday. The two were twinning, in all black, Jones sported a leather jacket and shorts -- and Kanye in a tank top, jeans and his famous black rubber boots.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
Complex

Kanye West’s Alleged Girlfriend Chaney Jones Tries Distinguishing Herself From Kim Kardashian

Not much is known about Kanye West’s latest love interest, Chaney Jones, except that the 24-year-old is a model. It seems that Jones tried to fix that by sharing some information about her background on her Instagram, which has since been deleted. But she might have been particularly prompted to do this because she’s been getting a lot of Kim Kardashian comparisons ever since being linked to Ye.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Kanye West Dating Lookalike and Trying To Break Her and Pete Davidson Up

Kanye West released a song called “Eazy,” in which he suggests he's going to beat up comedian Pete Davidson for dating his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The music video released this week emphasized the threat with a claymation of West kidnapping and burying a figure who looks a whole lot like Davidson. A source told Entertainment Tonight that Davidson has a surprisingly relaxed view of the situation.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Gene Simmons Says Kanye West Deserves Bitch Slap For Attacking Kim, Pete

Gene Simmons says Kanye West needs to man up and back off Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ... and he thinks a bitch slap might just be the wake-up call Kanye needs. We got the KISS rocker Thursday at Kings Road Cafe and gauged his opinion on Kanye's repeated online attacks aimed at his estranged wife and her new boyfriend, and Ye's behavior since the divorce.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Threatens 'Dumb Ass House N-gga' D.L. Hughley: 'Oh He Live In Calabasas?'

It looks like Kanye West woke up with his blood boiling on Sunday (March 13) as he ripped into comedian D.L. Hughley in a series of Instagram posts. The Yeezy mogul was likely upset by a recent interview Hughley did with VladTV in which he criticized Ye over they way he’s handling his divorce from Kim Kardashian and her new relationship with Saturday Night Live actor Pete Davidson. He also suggested had Kanye not been rich and famous when they met, he wouldn’t have been able to get a woman like Kardashian to fall in love with him.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Kim Kardashian fans spot clue she 'planned to date' Pete Davidson three years ago

Another day, another internet reach. Kim Kardashian fans believe they spotted a clue that indicates the media mogul "planned to date" Pete Davidson three years ago, and it's just as ridiculous as you'd expect. Kardashian and Davidson first sparked dating rumors after the two were spotted at an amusement park shortly after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hosted SNL.Since then, the two spent more time together and began dating, with Davidson confirming their relationship recently in an interview referring to Kardashian as his "girlfriend." Kardashian, who is definitely the OG influencer of our generation, is known for her...
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy