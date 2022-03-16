$4.9M trash removal grant awarded to National City

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — National City is receiving $4.9 million from California in an effort to remove trash and transform public spaces along Interstate 805 freeway, officials announced Wednesday.

The funding from the state is part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s $1.1 billion Clean California initiative.

City officials plan to focus on the Eastside I-805 Community Greenbelt Project, aiming to improve public health, safety and connections to El Toyon and Rancho de la Nacion Elementary Schools, El Toyon Park and local shopping centers. It also looks to create park space, recreation and active transportation connections to the Sweetwater Bike Path.

“I’m very proud of this grant award. It has come about through our ongoing partnership and advocacy with the Caltrans team, National City staff, my Mayoral office and the voices of our community,” Mayor Sotelo-Solis stated Wednesday in a press release. “We will now have the financial resources to begin activating and cleaning up those identified areas. Now it’s time to get to work!”

Caltrans will fund three projects in National City, El Cajon and Imperial Beach, according to city leaders.

“The National City Eastside I-805 Community Greenbelt project is just one of more than 100 projects to

receive part of the nearly $300 million in Clean California grants to cities, counties, tribes, and transit

agencies; all of which is going to underserved communities across the state” Caltrans District 11

Director Gustavo Dallarda said. “These Clean California grants for local beautification and placemaking

demonstrate our commitment to making infrastructure about people, planet, and partnerships.”

The state expects the grants to generate 3,600 jobs in California as recipients must complete their projects by June 30, 2024.

