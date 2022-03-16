Halo TV Series Producer Explains Cortana's Redesign

The fictional Gamergate from Mind Riot Entertainment is based on the 2014 online harassment campaign leveled against journalist, game developer and computer programmer Brianna Wu. Co-created by Wu and J. Brad Wilke, "the series will explore the origins of the widespread intimidation campaign from the perspective of multiple, fictional people in the game industry – from executives to journalists and indie developers," per Deadline, adding: "The 2014 Gamergate online campaign ignited a firestorm for its targeting of women in the gaming industry which laid the foundation for current issues of disinformation and hate. Before QAnon, Covid-19 conspiracists and the January 6th insurrection, there was Gamergate. Wu was among the targeted women, which also included Zoë Quinn and Anita Sarkeesian."
