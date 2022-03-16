New York taking actions to make public records easily accessible

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Hochul announced that New York state will be taking action to make accessing public records easier for residents.

According to the Governor’s Office, the state will be building on efforts to streamline the Freedom of Information Law process. Under FOIL, an agency must make records available for public inspection and copying, except to the extent that records or portions thereof fall within one or more grounds for denial.

Previously, individuals were required to write a written request and submit it to the Records Access Office in Albany to request information. Within five business days of the receipt of a written request for a record that was correctly formatted, the state would respond with a letter either making the record available, denying such the request in writing, or with a written acknowledgment that they received the request.

According to the Governor’s Office, the process contributed to the Hochul Administration inheriting thousands of FOIL requests that were backlogged.

However, new efforts would allow agencies to post commonly-requested documents online and allowing agencies to respond to FOIL requests without Executive Chamber review. Instead, FOIL requests will be processed directly through their agency’s General Counsel.

Additionally, the New York State Office of Information Technology Services was directed to issue a Request for Quotes to secure a software platform that will accelerate and streamline the State’s process for receiving, processing, and responding to FOIL requests.

Following new guidelines, agencies are also now required to take steps to identify and publicly post frequently requested documents and documents that have public significance, so interested parties can find relevant information without needing to file a FOIL request. Governor Hochul said she is proud of the effort the state is making to allow the process to become easier for New York residents.

“We’re taking meaningful action to streamline the process to access public records, so journalists and members of the public can more easily access information to which they are entitled,” Governor Hochul said. “While there’s always more work to do, I’m proud of the steps my administration has taken to increase transparency and accountability in New York State government.”

