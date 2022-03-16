ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Husted Announces OSU, Wireless Infrastructure Association Partnership as Next Step in Ohio’s Broadband Workforce Strategy

By Roxie Bell
themountvernongrapevine.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, who serves as Director of the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation (OWT), today announced that the Wireless Infrastructure Association (WIA) will serve as the industry intermediary for Ohio’s Broadband and 5G Sector Partnership. The Ohio State University was awarded $3 million in January to host...

Mike Dewine
#Infrastructure#The Ohio State University#Osu#Next Step#Owt#Wia#G Sector Partnership#The Sector Partnership#Broadbandohio#Ohioans
