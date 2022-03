“I can’t find a heartbeat. The foetus is dead.”. Imagine walking into an ultrasound suite, filled to the brim with excitement, ready to see your new baby on screen, maybe even in 3D. Instead, the worst minutes of your life unfold before your eyes. As you look back, what you remember isn’t how you felt, it isn’t the last time you saw your baby lying there, motionless, on the screen. The thing you remember most was the feeling of the sonographer’s words hitting you like a slap across the face. The brutal blow of each phrase. Even now, years later, they still feel sore, like a bruise. As an advocate and journalist investigating early pregnancy loss in this country, I hear this story, or variations of it, every single day.

